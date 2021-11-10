Tygerberg Hospital team first in SA to perform new prostate procedure

Van der Merwe, a renowned urologist who performed the world’s first successful penis transplant in 2014, along with his colleagues on five patients at Tygerberg Hospital, said what makes the new procedure revolutionary is that it can be done in just 10 minutes or less in an outpatient setting.

Van der Merwe and his colleagues performed the first five procedures at Tygerberg’s urology day-theatre complex last week.

Dr Pieter Spies, a urologist from Stellenbosch University who performed the procedure with Van der Merwe, described the experience as “extremely positive”.

He said it proved that the procedure could be performed successfully in a resource-constrained environment in a day theatre-setting.

“The longest procedure took 10 minutes. We used general anaesthesia just to be safe, but from now on we will use conscious sedation. We also kept the patients overnight to be on the conservative side, but from now on they will be discharged on the same day.”

Spies said it took him and Van der Merwe a few years to convince Boston Scientific, the company responsible for the technology internationally, to bring the product to SA and to get it registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). The two urologists, and five specialists from the private sector, were trained by Boston Scientific and received their accreditation.

A second set of procedures will be performed by private specialists next week.

“The long journey to finally be able to bring the product to SA was worthwhile and the result of last week’s procedures has been beyond our wildest dreams. We regard it as the answer to our enormous waiting list problem. We could help five patients within the space of two hours, compared to the hour-and-a-half per patient required for surgery.

“It will especially be beneficial for older people who cannot undergo surgery, patients who are dependent on medication and older people with catheters. We can free them from catheters without the risk of anaesthesia and surgery,” Spies said.