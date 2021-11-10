South Africa

Vooma vaccination: Many sites will be open on Saturday and Sunday

Government hopes to boost numbers ahead of anticipated fourth wave

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
10 November 2021 - 12:28
Nurse Celokuhle Msomi administers a vaccine to Neo Nare during the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign in Boksburg in early October. This weekend will see the second instalment of the drive. File photo.
Nurse Celokuhle Msomi administers a vaccine to Neo Nare during the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign in Boksburg in early October. This weekend will see the second instalment of the drive. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In a bid to ramp up numbers before the festive season, the department of health is offering Covid-19 jabs this weekend as part of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend drive.

Health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to a wide range of leaders in government, labour, faith-based organisations, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, business and civil society partners inviting them to support the upcoming Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

“It comes at a time when the rate of new Covid-19 infections is low, but the fourth wave is anticipated early in the new year.”

The ministry has specifically asked people in the 50+ cohort to head to vaccine sites this weekend if they have not already done so, as 80% of confirmed Covid-19 deaths thus far have been in this age group.

“Three out of five people aged 50 and older have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” said health minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

“If we can get close to five out of five people in this age group vaccinated by the end of the year, we will crush the power of the fourth wave by substantially reducing the number of hospital admissions and deaths.”

This is the second instalment of the Vooma campaign. Vaccination sites will be open across the country during the weekend.

The goal is to ensure at least 95% capacity on Saturday. While fewer sites will be open on Sunday, the focus will be on outreach to faith congregants willing to be vaccinated on the day. 

The lists of open sites by province is available here.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Real number of SA's Covid-19 deaths lost in all the paperwork

The nation is breathing a collective sigh of relief as Covid-19 infections drop to their lowest level since the first few weeks of the pandemic.But ...
News
3 days ago

Findings from SA death reports during pandemic are surprising: expert

Death rates among young children have decreased, while the Northern Cape has the highest rate among provinces
News
2 days ago

PODCAST | Milestone moments from Covid-19: how the pandemic will affect our history

Over the past two years, we’ve lost many people. Jobs have been lost. The economy has nosedived. Our lifestyles have been altered forever.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  2. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  3. ‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible ... South Africa
  4. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  5. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...