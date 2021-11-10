South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judgment in trial of Mozambique’s corruption-accused former minister

10 November 2021 - 14:54 By TimesLIVE

Judgment in the case involving former Mozambique minister Manuel Chang, who stands accused of corruption, is being handed down on Wednesday.

Chang has been in prison since December 2018 after being arrested in SA at the request of the US, which charged him for his alleged involvement in fraudulent loans worth billions  to Mozambican state firms.

Both the US and Mozambique applied for Chang’s extradition in early 2019.

After initially deciding to extradite Chang to Mozambique in May 2019, SA suspended its decision the following month.

