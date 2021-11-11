COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Judge overrules Texas governor's ban on mask mandates in schools
November 11 2021 — 07:00
Can the Covid-19 vaccine alter my DNA?
The Covid-19 vaccine does not alter DNA. It merely stimulates the body to respond the same way it would if a person got infected, by producing immune cells that can ﬁght Covid-19.
The Department of Health attributes confusion on the matter to the vaccines using RNA technology to trigger an immune response that enables the body to fight the virus.
“The vaccine does not work on the DNA of the body. Some people think that because some of the vaccines are made using RNA technology that means the RNA will interact with the DNA. That is not how it works. The technology is simply the way the vaccine is made — not what it will do to the body,” said the department.
November 11 2021 — 07:00
Sama raises hackles saying workers need choice of Covid-19 booster jabs
The SA Medical Association, which represents doctors, said there must be a choice of Covid-19 booster vaccine after Johnson & Johnson won the right to run research on the half a million health workers who took the company’s shot in an initial study.
The Sisonke trial, which gave South African health workers a vaccine ahead of a general rollout of the shots, will be extended with health workers offered a second J&J inoculation, the government said last month.
Sama, said it is concerned because of potential evidence that a booster in the form of a messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, vaccine such as those produced by Pfizer is potentially more effective than a second dose of a more traditional vector-based shot, such as that produced by J&J.
November 11 2021 — 06:00
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine patent dispute headed to court, US NIH head says
US National Institutes of Health scientists played “a major role” in developing Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters on Wednesday.
In a story first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday, Moderna excluded three NIH scientists as co-inventors of a central patent for the company's multibillion-dollar Covid-19 vaccine in its application filed in July.”
I think Moderna has made a serious mistake here in not providing the kind of co-inventorship credit to people who played a major role in the development of the vaccine that they're now making a fair amount of money off of,” Collins said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference, which will run virtually from November 15-18.
Moderna expects 2021 sales of $15 billion to $18 billion from the Covid-19 vaccine — its first and only commercial product — and up to $22 billion next year.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, Moderna acknowledged that scientists at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) played a “substantial role” in developing Moderna's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, but the company said it disagrees with the agency's patent claims.Collins said the NIH has been trying to resolve the patent conflict with Moderna amicably for some time and has failed.
“But we are not done. Clearly this is something that legal authorities are going to have to figure out,” he said.
NIH has asserted that three of its scientists — Dr. John Mascola, Dr. Barney Graham and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett — helped design the genetic sequence used in Moderna's vaccine and should be named on the patent application. Graham has since retired and Corbett is now working at Harvard.
“It's not a good idea to file a patent when you leave out important inventors, and so this is going to get sorted as people look harder at this,” Collins told Reuters.”
I did not expect that to be the outcome from what had been a very friendly, collaborative effort between scientists at NIH and Moderna over many years.”
In its statement, Moderna said, “We do not agree that NIAID scientists co-invented claims to the mRNA-1273 sequence itself. Only Moderna’s scientists came up with the sequence for the mRNA used in our vaccine.”
Moderna said the company has acknowledged NIH scientists in other patent applications, such as those related to dosing. But for the core patent, Moderna is only required to list Moderna scientists as inventors of the sequence under the strict rules of US patent law, it said.”
We are grateful for our collaboration with NIH scientists, value their contributions, and remain focused on working together to help patients,” the company added.
Reuters
November 11 2021 — 05:45
Fewer than 1 million US children get Covid-19 shot in first eligible week, White House projects
More than 900,000 US children aged 5 to 11 are expected to have received their first Covid-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, the White House said, as the government ramped up vaccinations of younger children.
The US began administering Pfizer /BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 3, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them.
“While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900,000 children aged 5 through 11 will have already got their first shot,” White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing with reporters.
Zients last week said that 15 million doses specifically formulated for that age group would be available this week and that the federal government had purchased enough supply for all 28 million eligible children.
“The first few days of the roll out were predictably difficult for individuals to find vaccine appointments for children,” said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
“But it does seem that it's becoming easier for children to get vaccinated as the major pharmacy chains, hospitals, and other organisations are increasing their ability to vaccinate.”
Walgreens Boots Alliance said in a statement that it has immunised more than 200,000 children against Covid-19 and booked hundreds of thousands of appointments over the next few weeks.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has inoculated 425 children since November 3 and expects to soon be vaccinating around 90 children daily as it books more appointments, she said.
The 900,000 figure comes from a White House analysis of available data from pharmaceutical partners, some states, and localities, Zients said on Wednesday, adding that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet collected the full tally.”
This is the very beginning ... we expect more and more children to get vaccinated across time,” he said.
Covid-19 is the largest vaccine-preventable killer of children in that age group, with 66 US children dying from it over the past year, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said during the briefing.
She offered no timeline for when the CDC would have data on the number of younger children vaccinated.
The seven-day average of total Covid-19 cases in the US was flat at about 73,300 over the past week, Walensky said, with the hospitalisation rate also flat at 5,000 a day. The US seven-day average of daily deaths fell 11% to about 1,000 per day.
Reuters
November 11 2021 — 05:30
China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for November 10 vs 54 day ago
China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 10 compared with 54 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.
Of the new infections, 47 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 39 a day earlier.
The city of Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province accounted for 21 of the new local cases, while a total of 13 new infections were found in the cities of Zhengzhou and Zhoukou in central Henan province.
China reported 35 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 39 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.As of Nov. 10, mainland China had 98,001 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Reuters
November 11 2021 — 05:00
Judge overrules Texas governor's ban on mask mandates in schools -NYT
A federal judge overruled Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools, clearing the path for districts to issue their own rules, the New York Times reported late on Wednesday.
Judge Lee Yeakel of US District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled the governor's order violated a 1990 law by putting children with disabilities at risk, the newspaper said, quoting the ruling.
Texas attorney-general Ken Paxton said he “strongly disagreed” with the ruling.
The issue of mandates to curb the pandemic has become politicised in much of the US. Supporters of mandates say they are needed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and opponents argue they curb individual liberty.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 33,567 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 305 new cases, which represents a 0.9% positivity rate. A further 48 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,435 to date. See more here: https://t.co/Gn2tnr3sdn pic.twitter.com/xagLeucNtV— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 10, 2021