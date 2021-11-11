Eskom faced with hard decisions to stabilise SA's electricity supply

Dr Azar Jammine, director and chief economist at Econometrix, said Eskom’s immediate options were limited.

“In the next month or two, they have no solution but to do as much maintenance work as possible,” he said.

Jammine noted that summer was already here and that electricity demand should not be as burdensome as it was.

“It’s not as if we’re having a heatwave and using air-conditioners,” he said.

In the longer term, the government needed to encourage renewables as much as possible while also understanding that they have their limitations. “You need baseload energy production because if the sun disappears and the wind goes, you still need some power and that’s where coal still has an important role to play,” he said.

Given SA’s vast reserves, coal was likely to play a significant role in power generation for “many years”, he added.

Nuclear power would also have to figure in the country’s future electricity generation.

“The challenge with nuclear is that the erection of nuclear plants is incredibly expensive but once you’ve got it going, the operational costs are very low,” he said.

The biggest problem with the now-abandoned nuclear deal that former president Jacob Zuma had signed with the Russians was that the cost would have been ruinous.

“It would have meant an incredible upfront liability that would have crippled the economy,” he said. “I don’t know if we would have needed that much nuclear power. A 2,000MW plant could have been affordable as opposed to the 9,600MW which was the Russian deal.”

Jammine urged the government to allow businesses to generate their own electricity.

He pointed to the timber industry, for example, which had huge amounts of waste from tree-felling operations which could be used to generate electricity for the sector, with surplus power being sold to the national grid.

The crisis meant Eskom either had to increase supply or reduce demand, said Chris Yelland, an independent energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence.

“The first option would mean improving the existing fleet of power stations but more than half of it is not available for power generation,” he said.

It was critical that the problems at the Medupi and Kusile coal-fired megastations were resolved to ensue they ran properly. Yelland added.

Electricity users would also have to play a role, he warned. “We need to cut the unnecessary use of electricity,” he said.

Options included load-shifting which would involve, for example, remote control of geysers so that they were not on all the time, as well as wider use of energy- efficient appliances such as stoves and washing machines, and low-energy light bulbs.

Time-of-use tariffs could also be implemented where users were charged more during peak hours.

“Modern economies all use these techniques to bring in more supply,” he said.

TimesLIVE