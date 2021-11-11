GALLERY | FW de Klerk's political life in pictures

Former state president FW de Klerk died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.

He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren.

De Klerk disclosed on his 85th birthday in March that he was suffering from the cancer, which affects the lining of the lungs.

He was undergoing immunotherapy to treat it.

The announcement came less than a year after his son Willem died of cancer in Durbanville at the age of 53.