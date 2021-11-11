GALLERY | FW de Klerk's political life in pictures

South Africa

Former state president FW de Klerk died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.

He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren.

De Klerk disclosed on his 85th birthday in March that he was suffering from the cancer, which affects the lining of the lungs. 

He was undergoing immunotherapy to treat it. 

The announcement came less than a year after his son Willem died of cancer in Durbanville at the age of 53.

Image: Chip Somodevilla
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Image: Juda Ngwenya / Reuters
Image: Robbie Botha / Business Day
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Image: RAYMOND PRESTON
Image: Benny Gool
Image: Raymond Preston
Image: Terry Shean / Sunday Times
Image: Simon Mathebula / Sunday Times
Image: David Sandison / Arena Holdings

