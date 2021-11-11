Here’s how one animal shelter is planning to cope during Joburg’s 54-hour water shutdown

As Joburg gears up for a 54-hour water shutdown next week, residents have been pouring out their support and donating water to a sanctuary for rescued exotic pets and small animals, The Bunny Hop Haven.

The City of Johannesburg said the shutdown will take place from November 15 to 17 and will affect areas across eight municipalities.

The city said water supply reduction will result in poor to no water supply during peak demand periods in most high-lying and high-demand areas.

Taking to Facebook, The Bunny Hop Haven made a plea for residents to donate water in 2-litre and 5-litre bottles.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the sanctuary said since the request, it has received 40-litres of water and hoped to get at least 240-litres before the shutdown.

“We have already had about 40-litres of water donated since we posted yesterday. We are hoping to get in at least another 200-litres.”