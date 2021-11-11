South Africa

Here’s how one animal shelter is planning to cope during Joburg’s 54-hour water shutdown

“We have already had about 40-litres of water donated since I posted yesterday. We are hoping to get in at least another 200-litres,” said The Bunny Hop Haven.

11 November 2021 - 08:30
Rand Water is updating its pipelines which may lead to low water pressure to high-lying parts of Johannesburg.
As Joburg gears up for a 54-hour water shutdown next week, residents have been pouring out their support and donating water to a sanctuary for rescued exotic pets and small animals, The Bunny Hop Haven.

The City of Johannesburg said the shutdown will take place from November 15 to 17 and will affect areas across eight municipalities. 

The city said water supply reduction will result in poor to no water supply during peak demand periods in most high-lying and high-demand areas. 

Taking to Facebook, The Bunny Hop Haven made a plea for residents to donate water in 2-litre and 5-litre bottles.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the sanctuary said since the request, it has received 40-litres of water and hoped to get at least 240-litres before the shutdown. 

“We have already had about 40-litres of water donated since we posted yesterday. We are hoping to get in at least another 200-litres.”

According to the city, the water supply from the Rand Water Swartkoppies system to the central CBD will be reduced by 50%.   

Stationary and roaming water tankers will be made available where feasible to reduce the impact to consumers.

Here is a list of affected areas:

Roodepoort/Randburg area:

Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all extensions), Wilropark (all extensions), Helderkruin (all extensions), Constantia Kloof (all extensions), Allens Nek (all extensions), Weltevreden (all extensions), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all extensions), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all extensions), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all extensions), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all extensions), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all extensions), parts of Northriding 

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all extensions)

Soweto Areas:

Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo,Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldoradopark and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit

Johannesburg CBD:

Yeoville, Berea, Parktown, Jeppestown, Malvern, Troyeville, Cyrildene, Bruma, Judiths Paarl, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Norwood and surroundings 

