LISTEN | Debt remains a significant risk to SA's economy, despite short-term gains

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the 25th Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday afternoon.

Economists, including Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, paid close attention to what the minister had to say about the country's debt projections. Bishop identifies debt and credit ratings agency downgrades as elements that continue to pose a threat to SA's potential growth.



Here is all you need to know about the MTBPS: