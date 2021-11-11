South Africa

LISTEN | Debt remains a significant risk to SA's economy, despite short-term gains

11 November 2021 - 18:10 By Paige Muller
The finance minister, Enoch Godongwana on his way to his first medium term budget speech at parliament, Cape Town.
The finance minister, Enoch Godongwana on his way to his first medium term budget speech at parliament, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the 25th Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday afternoon.

Economists, including Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, paid close attention to what the minister had to say about the country's debt projections. Bishop identifies debt and credit ratings agency downgrades as elements that continue to pose a threat to SA's potential growth. 

Here is all you need to know about the MTBPS: 

Listen to the full address here: 

MORE

R1,000 sweetener to civil servants adds R20bn to government wage bill

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said a run-away public sector wage bill was one of the domestic risks facing government finances in an uncertain ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Godongwana has not budgeted for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant beyond March 2022

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has not budgeted for an extension of the R350 social relief of distress grant beyond the March 2022 expiry date, ...
Politics
3 hours ago

‘Tough love’ for ailing SOEs as finance minister closes tap

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has opted to “practise tough love” regarding struggling SOEs, saying their performance will have to drastically ...
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  5. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...
Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85