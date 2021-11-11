Mogoeng criticises government's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has criticised the way President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

He questioned whether the government trampled on South Africans' fundamental rights when deciding on the lockdowns and vaccines.

Mogoeng was speaking at an event organised by the Forum of Institutes Supporting Democracy (FISD), which is chaired by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

According to Mogoeng, the government ought to have consulted, through public debates and at the National Assembly, before limiting people’s rights through different levels of lockdowns.

During the height of the Covid-19 infections, Ramaphosa, through the advice of scientists in the national coronavirus command council and the cabinet, decided on the nature of lockdown levels on which to place the country.

Mogoeng believes this was wrong and did not meet the minimum constitutional requirements.

“Why have we allowed a structure that is neither constitutional nor statutory — a command council, a minister of Cogta and the president — to interfere with our entrenched fundamental rights in this manner and to extend lockdown as easily as they do and in circumstances where more accountability would have been experienced if the National Assembly was allowed to enjoy its constitutional rights,” Mogoeng said.