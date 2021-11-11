South Africa

Neighbours grateful for 'humble, respectful' Moti brothers' safe return

11 November 2021 - 07:59
Classmates of the kidnapped brothers knelt in prayer for their safe recovery after the kidnapping. On Thursday, the school celebrated their safe return to their parents.
Classmates of the kidnapped brothers knelt in prayer for their safe recovery after the kidnapping. On Thursday, the school celebrated their safe return to their parents.
Image: Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School

The community of Nirvana in Polokwane is on Thursday grateful for the safe return of the four Moti brothers, who were kidnapped at gunpoint last month.

A neighbour who lives a few streets from the Moti home, Abdool Sulaman, told TimesLIVE he was relieved that the boys were released and reunited with their family.

“There’s still a long road of recovery for them and we should continue praying for them. Their lives will never be the same again.

“Those boys loved riding their bicycles in the neighbourhood and I don’t see them doing that any time soon,” he said.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti, aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, were abducted, allegedly by seven gunmen, while being driven from their home in Polokwane’s Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin School on October 20.

On Wednesday night, police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident alerting officers that the children arrived at their house, saying they were dropped off on a nearby road, said police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo. A doctor confirmed the children are in good health, he added.

Their parents, Naazim and Shakira Moti, said in a statement they “are overjoyed” to be reunited with their sons and asked for privacy while they work to “heal as a family”.

At the Moti home on Thursday morning there was little activity.

A neighbour, Shanice Moodley, said they were respecting the wishes of the family. “They’ve asked to be given space and that is what we are doing,” she said as she was preparing for her morning run.

In the past two days, TimesLIVE saw the security at the home was being beefed up with additional security cameras and electric fencing being installed.

TimesLIVE approached the father on both days, speaking through the security guard at the home. He said Wednesday was particularly not a good day at all and he would be spending the day praying. “He said when he is ready, he will give you a call,” the guard said.

The suburb of Nirvana, where neighbours are relieved that the four Moti brothers have been reunited with their family after their kidnapping three weeks ago.
The suburb of Nirvana, where neighbours are relieved that the four Moti brothers have been reunited with their family after their kidnapping three weeks ago.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

On Thursday morning, the neighbourhood of Nirvana was quiet with a few individuals seen walking and jogging.

“I’m happy that Allah heard our prayers,” Priya Jeena told TimesLIVE, while walking with her mother, Roshnee, 75.

She said they had all been praying for the safe return of the boys.

“They are our children too and we are relieved that this nightmare is finally over for everyone.

“This was a very difficult time for all of us but I can’t imagine what the parents have been going through in the last couple of weeks,” Roshnee said.

One of the leaders at the local mosque also said the Muslim community had been praying for the safe return of the boys since their kidnapping.

Community members who TimesLIVE spoke to spoke fondly of the boys, describing them as very humble and respectful.

Their school shared a brief statement on Facebook, saying: “We are overjoyed by the return of the Moti brothers!”

Marí Lategan, Curro executive: corporate services, said in a statement the group "is enormously relieved, along with the entire country, that the Moti brothers have been safely reunited with their parents."

"The group would like to thank the entire country and beyond for every single prayer throughout the terrible ordeal. With sincere gratitude, the group thanks SAPS and all the other law enforcers who offered their support over the last three weeks."

Curro said its staff "will continue to do everything in its power to support the family and the school community during the healing process."

The moments leading up to the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers
The moments leading up to the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers
Image: Nolo Moima

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal

The four Moti brothers aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, kidnapped in Limpopo three weeks ago, have been reunited with their parents.
News
6 hours ago

Attempted murder accused skipped court to ‘kidnap and strangle’ a child

A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend's daughter in Potchefstroom on the day he was due in court to ...
News
1 day ago

Indian national survives Durban kidnapping ordeal

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of a 24-year-old Indian national ...
News
1 month ago

Tshwane mother rescued from kidnap-for-ransom ordeal

The woman was abducted from her home in Atteridgeville on Tuesday by at least two men impersonating police officers, said Col Athlenda Mathe..
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  5. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...