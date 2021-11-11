Neighbours grateful for 'humble, respectful' Moti brothers' safe return

The community of Nirvana in Polokwane is on Thursday grateful for the safe return of the four Moti brothers, who were kidnapped at gunpoint last month.

A neighbour who lives a few streets from the Moti home, Abdool Sulaman, told TimesLIVE he was relieved that the boys were released and reunited with their family.

“There’s still a long road of recovery for them and we should continue praying for them. Their lives will never be the same again.

“Those boys loved riding their bicycles in the neighbourhood and I don’t see them doing that any time soon,” he said.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti, aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, were abducted, allegedly by seven gunmen, while being driven from their home in Polokwane’s Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin School on October 20.

On Wednesday night, police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident alerting officers that the children arrived at their house, saying they were dropped off on a nearby road, said police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo. A doctor confirmed the children are in good health, he added.

Their parents, Naazim and Shakira Moti, said in a statement they “are overjoyed” to be reunited with their sons and asked for privacy while they work to “heal as a family”.

At the Moti home on Thursday morning there was little activity.

A neighbour, Shanice Moodley, said they were respecting the wishes of the family. “They’ve asked to be given space and that is what we are doing,” she said as she was preparing for her morning run.

In the past two days, TimesLIVE saw the security at the home was being beefed up with additional security cameras and electric fencing being installed.

TimesLIVE approached the father on both days, speaking through the security guard at the home. He said Wednesday was particularly not a good day at all and he would be spending the day praying. “He said when he is ready, he will give you a call,” the guard said.