Supermarket giants go solar

Two of SA’s biggest supermarket chains have chosen solar energy alternatives as they strive to beat a buckling national power grid, save costs and address climate change.

The Shoprite group said it added 22 new solar photovoltaic (PV) sites between February and September, more than doubling its solar capacity. It aims to power 25% of its operations with renewable energy over the next five years.

“The new solar PV installations represent a 138% increase to 29,280MWh per year. This output, generated by solar panels spread across the equivalent of 14 rugby fields, could power 2,674 households for a year, thus easing the pressure on the national grid.”

Woolworths said this week it is trialling electric panel vans on its online shopping delivery fleet, “in line with our vision to be one of the most sustainable retailers in the world”.

“To power the vans, we source electricity from renewable and sustainable sources including rooftop solar PV installations. Where on-site generation of renewable energy is not available or practical, we offset 100% of the electricity emissions via renewable energy certificates,” the company said.