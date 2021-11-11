South Africa

Teacher crashes into staff room at Mpumalanga school, injuring four

11 November 2021 - 07:59
Two assistant teachers and two pupils were injured when a teacher accidentally drove into the staff room at Kopanang Secondary School in Emalahleni on Wednesday.
Two assistant teachers and two pupils were injured when a teacher accidentally drove into the staff room at Kopanang Secondary School in Emalahleni on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Officials from the Mpumalanga department of education will visit Kopanang Secondary School in Emalahleni local municipality on Thursday after two pupils and two assistant teachers were injured when a teacher crashed into the staff room.

The department said it learnt with shock about the incident which happened on Wednesday afternoon.

“According to the preliminary information, which still needs to be verified, it looks like a teacher accidentally drove into the staff room, injuring two assistant teachers and two learners,” department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said.

Zwane said the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital.

He said Education MEC Bonakele Majuba will visit the school to gather more information about the circumstances that led to the incident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal

The four Moti brothers aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, kidnapped in Limpopo three weeks ago, have been reunited with their parents.
News
6 hours ago

Limpopo school torched just days before start of exams

The Limpopo government has expressed dismay at the burning of an administration block at Tshikombani Primary School in Nzhelele Circuit, Vhembe West ...
News
13 hours ago

Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang to be extradited to US

The Gauteng high court on Wednesday ruled that Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang be extradited to the US.
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  5. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...