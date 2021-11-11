South Africa

WATCH | A look at FW de Klerk’s mixed legacy as apartheid-era statesman and Nobel laureate

Former president FW de Klerk died on November 11 after a long battle against ill-health

11 November 2021 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE Video

Former apartheid-era president FW de Klerk died in Cape Town on Thursday. His foundation said he died peacefully at home in Fresnaye after a struggle against mesothelioma cancer. He was 85 years old.

“He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren. The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” the foundation said.

Despite being a Nobel Peace Prize winner, De Klerk was a polarising figure who was heavily criticised for his role in the apartheid government.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

FW de Klerk, who handed SA’s reins to Nelson Mandela, dies aged 85

Former state president FW de Klerk died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.
Politics
3 hours ago

OBITUARY | FW de Klerk leaves behind a complicated legacy

De Klerk's unwillingness to take full responsibility for the horrors of the system he presided over after its downfall will be difficult to forget.
Politics
1 hour ago

GALLERY | FW de Klerk's political life in pictures

Former state president FW de Klerk died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.
News
1 hour ago

Oppressor or co-liberator? Social media weighs in on FW de Klerk's death

De Klerk's legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  5. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa

Latest Videos

Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...