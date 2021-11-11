WATCH | A look at FW de Klerk’s mixed legacy as apartheid-era statesman and Nobel laureate
Former president FW de Klerk died on November 11 after a long battle against ill-health
Former apartheid-era president FW de Klerk died in Cape Town on Thursday. His foundation said he died peacefully at home in Fresnaye after a struggle against mesothelioma cancer. He was 85 years old.
JUST IN: A viano hearse leaves former President FW De Klerk's home in Fresnaye, Cape Town. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/yeaCSonBPu— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) November 11, 2021
“He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren. The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” the foundation said.
Despite being a Nobel Peace Prize winner, De Klerk was a polarising figure who was heavily criticised for his role in the apartheid government.
TimesLIVE
#deklerk died peacefully … they tell us. Unlike those whose murders he ordered. Hopefully now he’ll answer for the crimes he committed against our humanity for the Lord is just unlike @MYANC. @FortCalata @karynmaughan— lukhanyo calata (@lukhanyocalata) November 11, 2021
If FW DE KLERK gets a state funeral… That will be a huge middle finger to the people who suffered under the apartheid regime in this country.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) November 11, 2021