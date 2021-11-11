South Africa

WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death

FW de Klerk was the last apartheid-era president and died at 85 after a battle with cancer

11 November 2021 - 15:51 By TimesLIVE Video

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk has apologised for his role in apartheid in a seven-minute video released by his foundation shortly after his death was announced. 

“I am often accused by critics that I in some way or another continued to justify apartheid or separate development, as we later preferred to call it. It is true that in my younger years I defended separate development,” De Klerk says in the video.

“Afterwards, on many occasions, I apologised to the South African public for the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to people of colour in SA. Many believed me but others didn't.”

De Klerk says that he is apologising once more as the leader of the National Party and in his personal capacity.

“I without qualification apologise for the pain and hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in SA,” he says in the video. 

De Klerk died in his Cape Town home on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren, his foundation said in a statement. 

“The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” the foundation said.

