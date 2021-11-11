WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on the state of the grid
Eskom is confident that its operation team is managing the country's electricity crisis in a responsible manner. In its latest briefing, the utility's CEO, Andre De Ruyter, also warned the media not to refer to load-shedding as blackouts.
As another week of load-shedding hammered the country’s already struggling economy, the government was facing some tough decisions, economists and energy analysts told TimesLIVE.
Eskom is again briefing the media on the state of the power grid on Thursday.