South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on the state of the grid

11 November 2021 - 10:05 By TIMESLIVE

Eskom is confident that its operation team is managing the country's electricity crisis in a responsible manner. In its latest briefing, the utility's CEO, Andre De Ruyter, also warned the media not to refer to load-shedding as blackouts.

As another week of load-shedding hammered the country’s already struggling economy, the government was facing some tough decisions, economists and energy analysts told TimesLIVE.

Eskom is again briefing the media on the state of the power grid on Thursday.

READ MORE

LISTEN | They're not 'blackouts', says Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter

Blackouts and load-shedding are different things, Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter insisted on Wednesday.
News
18 hours ago

Eskom faced with hard decisions to stabilise SA's electricity supply

An expert suggests Eskom could consider staying on stage 1 load-shedding permanently if the power problems were going to persist for some time.
News
4 hours ago

Auditor-general briefs parliament on Eskom finances

The auditor-general is on Wednesday morning briefing the National Assembly on the 2020/2021 annual report and financial statements of Eskom.
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on blackouts

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Tuesday briefing the media on the power utility's implementation of rolling blackouts.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  5. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...