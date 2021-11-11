‘What a miracle’— SA celebrates the safe return of the Moti brothers
Social media was flooded with messages of relief and prayer for the four Moti brothers and their family, after news that the kidnapped boys had been reunited with their parents.
The brothers, aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, were kidnapped in Limpopo three weeks ago, while on their way to school. Their abduction sparked a manhunt and calls from politicians for their safe return.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo told TimesLIVE police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident on Wednesday night saying the children were at their house after being dropped off on a nearby road.
In a statement, the Moti family said parents Naazim and Shakira Moti were “overjoyed” by the return of their four sons.
“We are thankful that they were set free and when we received a phone call to fetch the children, we rushed to the scene full of hope. We are looking forward to healing as a family,” the statement added.
Their abduction occurred on the R37/N1 on-ramp on October 20, when seven gunmen allegedly opened fire with R5 rifles and handguns, used a black Mercedes-Benz and white Kia Sorento to block the children and their driver and force them to stop.
Sources close to the investigation said it is believed the children were forced into a third car, possibly a silver SUV parked off the road in undergrowth, and driven away in an unknown direction.
There were no further details on their abduction or whether a ransom was demanded, with Naidoo only saying doctors confirmed the children are in good health and investigations are ongoing.
The Moti family asked for privacy while they came to terms with events, and thanked the nation for the support they had received during the ordeal.
They were inundated with messages of love and support on social media, with many sharing their gratitude at the boys’ safe return.
Some called for other victims of kidnapping to be found and urged the family to speak to the nation on the ordeal.
It's reported across platforms that #Moti Family have released a statement confirming the release &safe return of their 4precious boys Zia, Alaan, Zayyad & Zidan who were kidnapped 3wka ago.— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) November 11, 2021
We thank God for his grace & protection& to a nation for their prayers! #motibrothers 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/78VHHjByHG
The #MotiBrothers have been found and are home safe with their family! What great news to wake up to 😭🥺🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/J6QPzEF3Vj— KimmieKool (@RaeesaK) November 11, 2021
I hear #MotiBrothers have been found, good news— JESUS is the KING 🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) November 11, 2021
We still have Amahle Thabethe who has not been found. She was last seen on 4th April 2019. It's now 2 years 7 months missing
💔😩😭💔😩😭💔😩😭💔😩 pic.twitter.com/w8YMkzFkOA
God hears our prayers the Moti Brothers have been reunited with their family #MotiBrothers pic.twitter.com/9vTJBTFNLn— Nisha Varghese 🇿🇦 🇪🇭 (@Nisha360) November 10, 2021
Hallelluyaaaaaaaaa Father God we thank you we praise you we grateful, thank you God😭😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾best breaking news ever, Moti Brothers have been found healthy🙊🙊🙌🙌🙌🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 what a miracle🙊🙊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙊 #MotiBrothers pic.twitter.com/eQntUklhEI— Pumla Gugwana (@pumlag) November 11, 2021
A lot of kids go missing everyday, and the #MotiBrothers returning home safely is something to celebrate.— Auntie Albert (@__wenzie) November 11, 2021
Yes, their story got more attention and it's unfair, but they ARE kids and at the end of the day, them being found is a big deal.
#MotiBrothers , we are now watching The Queen mzansi(161) in real action...I just want to know..who is Brutus🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/6L7ojrJXCn— 444 (@Mowedi_Jnr) November 11, 2021
Best way to start the day, I'm so shook and overcome with joy that these poor boys have been returned to their family... Now, we gotta figure out who took them, what the purpose was, and just every other nitty gritty detail about this damn traumatising story #MotiBrothers pic.twitter.com/bZFEF1S4xJ— Sebastian Mandlenkosi Gazi (@SebKrummer) November 11, 2021
