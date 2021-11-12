Apology accepted? SA weighs in on FW de Klerk's final message

South Africans have shared their thoughts on former president FW de Klerk's apology for his role in apartheid, with many saying it was not enough.

De Klerk died on Thursday at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed in a statement by his foundation on Thursday.

The last white ruler of SA, De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.

He ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994. His legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.

In a video released by his foundation shortly after his death, De Klerk said he was often accused by critics of justifying apartheid.