Arena Holdings walks away with 16 accolades in regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards

Arena Holdings, publisher of both the print and online platforms of Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald, Sowetan and Daily Dispatch, recently walked away with several accolades at the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards.

From opinion pieces to photography to features, its journalists were on the front lines of violent riots, homed in on environmental debates and investigated the goings-on within the Zulu royal family, to name but a few.

Their quality work was rewarded over the past two weeks when newsrooms from five publications across four provinces scooped a combined 16 titles in the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards.

Sunday Times editor S'thembiso Msomi said: “We are extremely proud of our colleagues who have been recognised for the sterling work they have been doing over the past year and often under difficult conditions imposed on all of us by the pandemic. The awards are also a recognition in the improvement of the quality of journalism we continue to deliver for our readers.”

All the winners will now compete in their categories at the national finals, scheduled for November 25.

Below are those award-winning pieces.

For the Sunday Times, photographer Esa Alexander won in the Photography category (Western Cape region) for a picture essay on how kids in Cape Town were playing soccer on patches of ground dotted along the N2 between Nyanga and Khayelitsha.