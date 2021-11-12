South Africa

Drug stash worth R1m found in prison warder's home

12 November 2021 - 07:44
Police have found drugs with a street value of R1m at a house inside the Paxton prison premises in Witbank.
Image: Supplied

A prison warder is due to appear in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly dealing in drugs worth about R1m.

The warder's home on the Paxton prison premises in Witbank was searched by police on Thursday during an intelligence-driven operation.

Confiscated cash.
Image: Supplied

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an investigation was under way into whether the drugs were sold to prisoners or outside the prison.

“During the operation, a house of a 37-year-old female prison warder was searched and the following drugs were found inside: 249kg of crystal meth, nine half-moons of rocks, 1.5kg of heroin, and 3.2 grams of rocks,” said Mohlala.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also confiscated.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said, “No-one will be treated better than the others. We are all equal before the law and anyone found [to be] in contravention of the law will be arrested immediately.”

TimesLIVE

