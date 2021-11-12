Drug stash worth R1m found in prison warder's home

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an investigation was under way into whether the drugs were sold to prisoners or outside the prison.

“During the operation, a house of a 37-year-old female prison warder was searched and the following drugs were found inside: 249kg of crystal meth, nine half-moons of rocks, 1.5kg of heroin, and 3.2 grams of rocks,” said Mohlala.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also confiscated.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said, “No-one will be treated better than the others. We are all equal before the law and anyone found [to be] in contravention of the law will be arrested immediately.”