Election campaigns and voting caused no Covid-19 spread: health ministry

Neither campaigning for the election nor voting day itself caused any signs of the super-spreading of Covid-19.

That's according to health minister Dr Joe Phaahla, who was speaking at a briefing on Friday morning.

“We are pleased to report that 11 days after the campaign and subsequent voting, we have not experienced any super-spreading effects,” he said.

“We were assured by the Electoral Commission that all would be safe, but we did say we were concerned and are now happy that, so far, not a single province or district has shown signs of a spike.”

He said the ministry would continue to monitor the situation, aided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19.

Regarding infections, he said active case numbers were still “relatively high” at about 16,000 but this was “still far less than the peak”.