South Africa

Gauteng records 173 of SA's 393 new Covid-19 cases

12 November 2021 - 20:28 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 44% of the total number of infections across SA in the past day.
Gauteng recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 44% of the total number of infections across SA in the past day.
Image: World Health Organisation/Africa region

Gauteng recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 44% of the total number of infections across SA in the past day.

In total, 393 cases were recorded across the country. After Gauteng, the Northern Cape was next highest (39), followed by the Western Cape (38) and KwaZulu-Natal (32).

According to the NICD, this means that there have now been 2,925,371 total cases recorded across SA since March 2020.

The statistics also showed that there were 17 Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 89,469 to date.

There were also 29 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people currently admitted to 3,626.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mogoeng criticises government's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has criticised the way President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration handled the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
1 day ago

Election campaigns and voting caused no Covid-19 spread: health ministry

SA's active Covid-19 case numbers are “relatively high” at about 16,000 but “far less than the peak”, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said on Friday.
News
12 hours ago

‘This is the miracle we've been looking for’: Bishop urges science over politics in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Science should trump politics in SA's drive to vaccinate its population against Covid-19, says SA Council of Churches general secretary Bishop Malusi ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  3. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...