'It was a rape of the psyche, an attempt to silence me': Sibongile Mngoma on having shirt ripped off by police

“The crux of the issue is that 27 years later and the new SA system has not changed to be inclusive. We are dealing with the same problems we had during apartheid: inaccessibility, exclusion, gatekeeping ... The difference is now it's based on cronyism and corruption for gain. With each new president things are getting worse — there is no vision for the arts.

“That government is OK with combining arts and sport is telling, and that artists were the first port of call — before vaccines and protocols — to society during Covid-19. That it was the first thing people turned to, to assist them, but the last to be helped, tells you all you need to know about the way society feels about artists.”

Mngoma said she did not mind that other artists had given up the protest.

“People ask, why am I fighting so hard? The difference between me and the others is that music is not my bread and butter, it's my lifestyle. I come from music: my grandfather was a musician, my dad, aunt and my child are musicians. The next generation will be obliterated if we don't stand up.

“Africa is music, it is the sound of drums, it is our heartbeat, and I'm not going to turn my back on it.”