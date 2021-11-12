South Africa

LISTEN | BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against Shell's seismic Wild Coast survey

12 November 2021 - 08:30 By DispatchLIVE
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The news that Shell plans to conduct a large-scale offshore seismic survey for gas and oil deposits along the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast has drawn criticism from environmental groups and animal rights activists, with one group even threatening to chain naked 'Wild Women' to the ship in protest.

Daron Mann speaks to attorney Kim van Kets from Wild Women on the Run's, and Jason Simpson, a chief engineer for controversial international conservation group Sea Shepard.

LISTEN ON:
| IONO.fm | Spotify | Apple | Google | SoundCloud | RSS |
| Breaker | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Anchor |

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Shell’s seismic blasting plan along Wild Coast under fire

Multinational oil and gas company Shell has made public its plan to start a seismic survey in search for oil or gas deposits along the Wild Coast in ...
News
21 hours ago

LISTEN | Seals dying of suspected malnutrition on Cape beaches

Insufficient fish stocks are the suspected cause.
News
1 week ago

'Greatest shoal on Earth'? What seeing the Eastern Cape Sardine Run is really like

Scared to go into the water, newbie Thembalethu Zulu forgets all her fears in the face of the incredible action at this year’s Sardine Run
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  3. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...