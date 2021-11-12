LISTEN | BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against Shell's seismic Wild Coast survey
12 November 2021 - 08:30
The news that Shell plans to conduct a large-scale offshore seismic survey for gas and oil deposits along the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast has drawn criticism from environmental groups and animal rights activists, with one group even threatening to chain naked 'Wild Women' to the ship in protest.
Daron Mann speaks to attorney Kim van Kets from Wild Women on the Run's, and Jason Simpson, a chief engineer for controversial international conservation group Sea Shepard.
