Government hosts programme to improve service delivery and fight corruption

The services delivered daily by the government to the people and communities of SA are fundamental to changing lives.

Recognising that dedicated public servants can lead the way in building a better and stronger country for all, the government celebrated Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) in September.

IPSM is an annual programme that’s part of the government’s Batho Pele revitalisation strategy, which encourages public servants to strive for excellence and continuous improvement in service delivery. It presents an opportunity to focus more deeply on the overall state of public service in SA, while planning for the future.

As this year marks the 25th anniversary of SA’s constitution, the department of public service & administration facilitated presentations on the Public Service Charter, which is a signed commitment to uphold the values and principles of public administration enshrined in section 195 thereof.

The late activist Charlotte Maxeke was honoured as someone who embodied the principles of this charter by selflessly serving the people of SA.

As such, the theme of the 2021 IPSM was “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Building the capacity of the state through a resilient workforce that responds to the coronavirus pandemic”.

The government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was addressed, as well as how transformation, reform and innovation could be used to monitor and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery. This involved looking at how institutions had planned and were managing their digital transformation to make improvements.