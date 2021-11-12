Government hosts programme to improve service delivery and fight corruption
During Integrated Public Service Month, the government assessed the overall state of public service in SA, including its response to the Covid-19 pandemic
The services delivered daily by the government to the people and communities of SA are fundamental to changing lives.
Recognising that dedicated public servants can lead the way in building a better and stronger country for all, the government celebrated Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) in September.
IPSM is an annual programme that’s part of the government’s Batho Pele revitalisation strategy, which encourages public servants to strive for excellence and continuous improvement in service delivery. It presents an opportunity to focus more deeply on the overall state of public service in SA, while planning for the future.
As this year marks the 25th anniversary of SA’s constitution, the department of public service & administration facilitated presentations on the Public Service Charter, which is a signed commitment to uphold the values and principles of public administration enshrined in section 195 thereof.
The late activist Charlotte Maxeke was honoured as someone who embodied the principles of this charter by selflessly serving the people of SA.
As such, the theme of the 2021 IPSM was “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Building the capacity of the state through a resilient workforce that responds to the coronavirus pandemic”.
The government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was addressed, as well as how transformation, reform and innovation could be used to monitor and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery. This involved looking at how institutions had planned and were managing their digital transformation to make improvements.
Through Project Khaedu, senior managers were deployed to frontline centres across SA to focus on service delivery challenges, monitor vaccine rollouts and develop reports to consolidate the requisite rapid response to the pandemic.
The department of public service & administration, department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and Public Service Commission deliberated on frontline service delivery improvement in the context of the district development model, which brings together national, provincial and local government.
They also looked at ways in which the role of Thusong service centres, which provide information and services to communities around SA, can be taken to the next level.
On building the capacity and capability of the state through professionalisation and the development of effective internal control systems, the National Treasury was scrutinised in terms of the Procurement Bill, which is intended to assist in arresting the scourge of corruption in SA.
Tsakani Maluleke, the auditor-general of SA, addressed institutional performance and the role of leadership on accountability. On this subject, the department of public service & administration focused on ethics and integrity frameworks, including discipline management and codes of conduct.
The government is working to reinforce the checks and balances within SA’s democratic dispensation that are meant to prevent the abuse of power
The government is determined to eradicate the abuses and malfeasance suffered by our country due to unethical behaviour. It is reinforcing the checks and balances within SA’s democratic dispensation that are meant to prevent the abuse of power.
The recently launched public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit aims to curb corruption and fraud among public servants by implementing norms and standards on ethics, integrity and discipline management in the civil service.
It will also provide further protection for whistle-blowers in the public service industry, and contribute to building a culture of ethical leadership while helping to professionalise public administration.
Public servants are crucial in ensuring that the government undertakes measures to ensure sound governance and administration. The government calls on them to be the vanguard as it rebuilds and ignites renewed hope.
This article was sponsored by the department of public service & administration.