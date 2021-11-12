South Africa

Police arrest bogus social worker who ‘snatched baby’ from mom at taxi rank

12 November 2021 - 13:54
The woman, who claimed to be a social worker, convinced the mother to let her hold the infant. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

A 38-year-old woman masquerading as a social worker helping unemployed mothers, who allegedly kidnapped a baby at a taxi rank at Embalenhle in Mpumalanga, has been arrested.

The woman allegedly approached the mother at the rank on October 28 and claimed to be helping unemployed young mothers, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“She [the suspect] then sent the baby’s mother to go buy her food at a shop nearby and offered to hold the baby. When the mother returned she found the suspect had disappeared with her baby,” said Mohlala.

The mother opened a kidnapping case.

The police made a breakthrough on Wednesday and traced the alleged baby snatcher to a house in extension 5 in Embalenhle.

“They found the stolen baby inside the house with the suspect, who they arrested and charged with kidnapping.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

