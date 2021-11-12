POLL | Do you accept De Klerk’s apology?

FW de Klerk’s legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death on Thursday, with the former president using a final message to the nation to apologise for his role in apartheid.

De Klerk died at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed by his foundation on Thursday.

The last white ruler of SA, in 1993 De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”. He ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994.

In a video released by his foundation shortly after his death, De Klerk said he was often accused by critics of justifying apartheid.

“It is true that in my younger years I defended separate development. Afterwards, on many occasions, I apologised to the South African public for the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to people of colour in SA. Many believed me, but others didn’t.”

He again apologised as the former leader of the National Party and in his personal capacity.

“I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in SA,” he said in the video.