South Africa

Thuli Madonsela's FW de Klerk tribute splits Mzansi

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 November 2021 - 09:22
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela said her “heart goes out” to former president FW de Klerk's widow Elita, family and friends. File photo.
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela said her “heart goes out” to former president FW de Klerk's widow Elita, family and friends. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

As reactions to the death of FW de Klerk pour in on social media, former public protector Thuli Madonsela's tribute has sparked debate online.

De Klerk died on Thursday at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed in a statement by his foundation.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this [Thursday] morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”

Considered the last white ruler of SA, De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.

He ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994. His legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.

Among those paying tribute to De Klerk was Madonsela, who said her “heart goes out” to his widow Elita, family and friends.

She claimed it “took courage and the choice of hope over fear to cross the Rubicon entailed in the release of Nelson Mandela, unbanning political parties and enter into constitutional negotiations”.

She also shared a video of an ailing De Klerk apologising for his role in apartheid, asking what restitution for apartheid should look like.

“'I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and the hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in SA' — last message from FW de Klerk. If we agree, what should restitution to all look like?” Madonsela asked.

While some shared her sentiments and added their thoughts on her comments, others disagreed with her analysis of De Klerk's life.

Her relationship with the former president was brought up, with EFF leader Julius Malema offering his “condolences” to her.

MORE:

WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death

FW de Klerk was the last apartheid-era president and died at 85 after a battle with cancer.
News
18 hours ago

De Klerk 'failed to acknowledge' apartheid damage: Tutu foundation

FW de Klerk missed several opportunities to acknowledge the full extent of damage caused by apartheid, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.
News
14 hours ago

Oppressor or co-liberator? Social media weighs in on FW de Klerk's death

De Klerk's legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.
Politics
19 hours ago

About FW? Julius Malema has social media in meltdown mode with 'Thank you God' tweet

It was not clear what Malema's tweet was in reference to but many on social media speculated that it may have been related to news of FW De Klerk's ...
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  3. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...