South Africa

RECORDED | Eskom briefs SA

12 November 2021 - 10:09 By TIMESLIVE

At the power utility’s state of the grid briefing on Thursday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter called for South Africans to play their part in reducing the strain on the country’s tottering electricity supply.

Noting SA had about 14-million households, De Ruyter said there could be a “meaningful difference” if everyone played their part.

“If every household turned off one unnecessary light, that would save about 835MW. Thats a huge number. More than one unit that a big power station like Medupi produces,” he said.

If all households replaced incandescent light bulbs — and “energy intensive” halogen downlights in particular — evening demand could be reduced by roughly 765MW, again the equivalent of a generating unit at a big power station.

SA also had an estimated 675,000 swimming pools and the power-hungry pump motors were heavy consumers of electricity, said De Ruyter.

“If these pumps run just one hour less a day, you will still get rid of all your dirt in the water and that will save 506MW.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'The system is not on the brink of collapse'- The current state of Eskom

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said municipalities that refuse to implement load-shedding contribute to persistent power outages.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | They're not 'blackouts', says Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter

Blackouts and load-shedding are different things, Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter insisted on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

PATRICK BULGER | Beyond a whiter shade of pale as De Ruyter flogs dead horse that’s Eskom

Some want him in, some want him out, while the EFF, well the EFF just wants to ‘moer’ him for ‘moering’ Eskom
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  3. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...