South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will the health department's second attempt at vaccinating half a million citizens be achieved this time?

13 November 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, on November 9, 2021.
A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, on November 9, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

November 13 2021 - 11:44

Health workers power up Covid-19 defences with J&J booster jabs

Healthcare workers lined up slowly this week for a booster shot of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine, with about 6,000 getting a second dose of the vaccine after it became available, said Prof Glenda Gray on Friday.

The Sisonke 2 study, led by Gray and Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, from Wednesday offered healthcare workers a booster shot of the J&J vaccine ahead of a fourth wave predicted for summer.

Two doses of the J&J vaccine given 56 days apart gives 100% protection against death and severe Covid-19, and 75% against symptomatic Covid-19, the results of the Ensemble 2 clinical trial found.

November 13 2021 - 08:30

Will the health department's second attempt at vaccinating half a million citizens be achieved this time?

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  3. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. Gauteng fitness coach shot dead during live-streamed training session South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...