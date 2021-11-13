COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will the health department's second attempt at vaccinating half a million citizens be achieved this time?
November 13 2021 - 11:44
Health workers power up Covid-19 defences with J&J booster jabs
Healthcare workers lined up slowly this week for a booster shot of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine, with about 6,000 getting a second dose of the vaccine after it became available, said Prof Glenda Gray on Friday.
The Sisonke 2 study, led by Gray and Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, from Wednesday offered healthcare workers a booster shot of the J&J vaccine ahead of a fourth wave predicted for summer.
Two doses of the J&J vaccine given 56 days apart gives 100% protection against death and severe Covid-19, and 75% against symptomatic Covid-19, the results of the Ensemble 2 clinical trial found.
November 13 2021 - 08:30
During the first #VoomaVaccinationWeekend 400 000 people were vaccinated. For the second Vooma Weekend help us to #vaccinate 500 000 people. Anyone 12 yrs and older can go to any vaccination site nearest to them pic.twitter.com/g7GP8Rhrgb— Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 12, 2021
