Durban resident finds aborted foetus dumped on sidewalk

An aborted foetus was discovered in a rubbish bag on a sidewalk in central Durban.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the gruesome discovery was made on Friday afternoon.

A member of the public contacted the police for assistance.

“The aborted foetus was discovered in a rubbish bag on College Lane in the Durban central business district, by a resident in the area who notified the police.

“The foetus was inspected by paramedics and confirmed to be dead on arrival.

“It is estimated to be approximately three months gestated,” said Van Reenen.

