South Africa

Durban resident finds aborted foetus dumped on sidewalk

13 November 2021 - 09:14
Police and paramedics were called to attend to a scene where a foetus was found in a rubbish bag in central Durban on Friday afternoon
Police and paramedics were called to attend to a scene where a foetus was found in a rubbish bag in central Durban on Friday afternoon
Image: Emer-G-Med

An aborted foetus was discovered in a rubbish bag on a sidewalk in central Durban.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the gruesome discovery was made on Friday afternoon.

A member of the public contacted the police for assistance.

“The aborted foetus was discovered in a rubbish bag on College Lane in the Durban central business district, by a resident in the area who notified the police.

“The foetus was inspected by paramedics and confirmed to be dead on arrival.

“It is estimated to be approximately three months gestated,” said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SA leads vaccine efforts to save the lives of 100,000 newborns annually

South Africa is taking the lead in the development of a maternal vaccine against group B Streptococcus (GBS), which can kill newborns and cause ...
News
1 week ago

Protesters refuse to abort fight for life as women seek to protect theirs

US anti-abortion cases are taking centre stage in the run-up to a bid to overturn landmark 1973 case Roe v Wade
World
1 month ago

Commuter discovers discarded foetus in Durban taxi rank bin

The police are conducting an investigation into the dumping of a foetus in a rubbish bin at a taxi rank in central Durban on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  3. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. Gauteng fitness coach shot dead during live-streamed training session South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...