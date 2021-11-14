South Africa

'Apostle' arrested for sexually molesting poverty-stricken women

14 November 2021 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE
Rural Eastern Cape. File image
Image: NOMBULELO DAMBA-HENDRIK/GROUNDUP

A middle-aged man and his female accomplice who allegedly lured vulnerable women with the promise of help have been arrested in the Eastern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the “apostle”, 52, and his female accomplice, 37, were arrested on Saturday.

They will be charged with trafficking in people and will appear in the Zwelitsha magistrate's court on Monday.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team received complaints in September last year about sexual abuse of vulnerable people, allegedly trafficked from different areas, he said.

“It is alleged that sick and poverty-stricken women were brought into the church mission house.”

They were promised they would be assisted. “Instead they were sexually assaulted.”

“The investigation to thwart and apprehend the suspected syndicate is ongoing.”

