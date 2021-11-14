South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Last day for health department to reach target of vaccinating half a million people

14 November 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A person carries a crucifix and a sign depicting American businessman Bill Gates at a demonstration against coronavirus disease vaccinations, in Milan, Italy, on November 13, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media

Several thousand people rallied in Melbourne against new vaccination mandates on Saturday, with a few comparing the state government to Nazis and calling for violence against politicians, local media said.

In Australia, where 83% of people aged 16 and above have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, nationwide vaccinations are voluntary. But states and territories have mandated vaccinations for many occupations and barred the unvaccinated from activities such as dining out and concerts.

The Melbourne demonstration against the vaccination mandate that came into effect on Saturday - requiring construction workers in Victoria state to be fully inoculated - was peaceful, with no immediate reports of unruly behaviour or arrests.

November 14 2021 - 13:31

Top arts council officials charged: Covid-19 relief forensic report unveiled

While no funds are missing from the artists' Covid-19 relief fund, there was a lack of oversight resulting in an over-commitment of R428m — double the available funds — and a conflict of interest among some former members of the National Arts Council.

This is contained in a forensic report on the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) by the council.

Artists have staged several protests demanding to know the outcome of the forensic investigation.

November 13 2021 - 05:33

Last day for health department to reach target of vaccinating half a million people as Vooma weekend ends

