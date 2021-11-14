Legendary adventure writer Wilbur Smith, 88, dies at Cape Town home

Senior school was the prestigious Michaelhouse in what is now KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in SA. Smith was no happier: “Michaelhouse was a debilitating experience,” he recalled. “There was no respect for the pupils. The teachers were brutal, the prefects beat us, and the senior boys bullied us. It was a cycle of violence that kept perpetuating itself.” Reading and creative writing became his refuge.

At 16, he contracted polio which left him with a weak right leg, but it caused him little problem until later in life. The experience prompted his depiction of the flawed hero in his novels, in particular Garrick Courtney in the Courtney series of adventures.

Inspired by his own experience running wild on his father’s ranch, Smith wrote When the Lion Feeds, the story of brothers Sean and Garrick Courtney, and the tough life of cattle farming in the shadow of the Zulu wars and the gold rush. It was infused with the world he knew intimately. His agent sent it to Charles Pick, then Managing Director of William Heinemann, who immediately responded to the raw authenticity of the storytelling. A Hollywood deal followed, and foreign rights sales racked up.

The novel was a best-seller and Wilbur quit his job at the tax office to write full time.

“His instinctive grasp of narrative, the rich material of his upbringing and the boundless story opportunities of his African homeland produced a string of novels that thrilled an ever-growing readership. His obsessive dedication to the craft of authorship enabled him to write almost a novel a year, allowing his publishers to build a best-selling brand name.”

As well as standalone novels, from piracy and poaching to diamond smuggling and the pursuit of buried treasure, Smith expanded his Courtney Series, of conflict and ambition within a sprawling family, moving back and forward through the centuries.