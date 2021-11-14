South Africa

Soweto woman finds human body parts in her boyfriend's fridge

14 November 2021 - 10:42
A man has been arrested for murder after human body parts were discovered in his fridge.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A man has been arrested after his partner discovered human body parts in a fridge at his home in Protea Glen in Soweto, Johannesburg.

According to police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, an off-duty police officer living in the area responded to the crime scene and a man aged 24 was arrested for murder. 

The suspect is a tenant living in the back room of a house. His partner discovered the body parts after he left to go to the shops on Saturday.

The body parts will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for identification.

The suspect will be appearing in court soon on a charge of murder.

This is a developing story 

TimesLIVE

