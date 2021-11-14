WATCH | Fuel station at Kruger park taken out by lightning strike
The fuel filling station at Lower Sabie is closed due to a fire on Saturday, attributed to a lightning strike.
LIGHTNING TAKES OUT LOWER SABIE FUEL STATION : KRUGER PARK. RSA pic.twitter.com/UV9yQmKH1v— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 13, 2021
The Kruger National Park's spokesperson, Isaac Phaahla, said in a social media update that guests can refuel either from Skukuza or Crocodile Bridge until further notice.
The fire was contained by the KNP's firefighting team, the park said. A Working On Fire team from Malelane had also been dispatched as a safety precaution.
Lower Sabie petrol station hit by lightning last nightPosted by Peter Craig-Cooper on Saturday, November 13, 2021
A week ago, the park's Tamboti camp and Kingfisher Ranger Post had to be evacuated when a fire broke out. But the guests returned to their camp sites after the blaze was contained.
TimesLIVE