South Africa

WATCH | Fuel station at Kruger park taken out by lightning strike

14 November 2021 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
The fuel filling station at Lower Sabie that was gutted by fire.
The fuel filling station at Lower Sabie that was gutted by fire.
Image: SUPPLIED

The fuel filling station at Lower Sabie is closed due to a fire on Saturday, attributed to a lightning strike.

The Kruger National Park's spokesperson, Isaac Phaahla, said in a social media update that guests can refuel either from Skukuza or Crocodile Bridge until further notice.

The fire was contained by the KNP's firefighting team, the park said. A Working On Fire team from Malelane had also been dispatched as a safety precaution.

Lower Sabie petrol station hit by lightning last night

Posted by Peter Craig-Cooper on Saturday, November 13, 2021

A week ago, the park's Tamboti camp and Kingfisher Ranger Post had to be evacuated when a fire broke out. But the guests returned to their camp sites after the blaze was contained.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Hitchhikers are robbing motorists in Mpumalanga, and falling victim too

A taxi driver who had offered a lift to a person who appeared to be stranded on a highway was allegedly kidnapped, robbed and left bound alongside ...
News
4 months ago

Africa bears the brunt of climate change — but also has some of Earth's key healing habitats

COP26 wrapped up after a conference that for the first time acknowledged nature's critical role in healing the planet. What does this mean for Africa?
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

Fire brought under control in Kruger National Park, but no injuries as camp evacuated

Holidaymakers at Kruger National Park's Tamboti camp and Kingfisher Ranger Post have returned to their camps after a fire was contained in their area.
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Five SA escapes named among the world's top 50 resorts

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  2. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela's FW de Klerk tribute splits Mzansi South Africa
  4. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  5. Sipho Pityana loses key positions on Absa board South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...