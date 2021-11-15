South Africa

MATRIC RESULTS | Claim your fame and you could win R10,000

Register now to receive your results

15 November 2021
The 2021 matric results are being released in January.
Image: 123RF/ Jinnaritt Thongruay/TimesLIVE

This has been another tough year for SA's matrics. The Covid-19 pandemic has once again disrupted schools in many ways, but you’ve done the work and reached the exams.


Image: Supplied

Now it’s time to claim your well-deserved fame by registering on our matric results website, brought to you in partnership with Stadio Higher Education, the specialist in contact learning and distance learning in SA.

Stadio has brought together four prestigious institutions – Southern Business School, Embury Institute for Higher Education, Lisof and Prestige Academy – with more than a century's collective experience in providing quality, affordable higher education. It offers more than 50 accredited qualifications across five faculties and 10 campuses via contact, distance and blended learning. Read more here.

How to register

If you're writing matric in 2021, click on matric.sowetanlive.co.za right now to sign up – it's quick and easy.  

There is even a cash prize of R10,000 up for grabs for one lucky matriculant!

When the results are released in January, we will email you an alert so you can find your results on our website alongside fascinating information about the performance of your school and province.

You can only register a profile until January 19 2022 – the day before most of the country's National Senior Certificate results are released.

When will you get your results?

  • IEB results: January 17 2022
  • National Senior Certificate results for all provinces except Western Cape: 6am on January 20 2022
  • National Senior Certificate results for Western Cape: 5am on January 21 2022

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to claim your matric fame.

WATCH | More about Stadio Higher Education

