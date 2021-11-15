COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lack of access or hesitancy? Either way, SA’s vaccine rollout is uneven

November 15 2021 - 06:00

Lack of access or hesitancy? Either way, SA’s vaccine rollout is uneven

As the second anniversary of Covid’s inception draws near, experts grapple with an uneven vaccine rollout, not just globally but among SA’s own provinces.

According to a health briefing on Friday, it appears that four of our provinces are faring better than the others.

Said health minister Dr Joe Phaahla: “Four provinces are within reach to achieve 50% of adult population in a matter of weeks: Western Cape at 48,20% , Free State at 46,88%, Limpopo at 44,93% and Eastern Cape at 45%. If the other provinces can start to pull up we can reach 50% nationally soon”.

Still opting for encouragement over a mandatory approach, Phaahla said: “The message is simple and straightforward: If we all vaccinate we can have a safe and enjoyable festive season unlike what happened in December 2020 and January 2021."