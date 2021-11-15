South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lack of access or hesitancy? Either way, SA’s vaccine rollout is uneven

15 November 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
A healthcare worker pretends to administer a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child's stuffed animal at a Salvation Army vaccination clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Image: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

As the second anniversary of Covid’s inception draws near, experts grapple with an uneven vaccine rollout, not just globally but among SA’s own provinces.

According to a health briefing on Friday, it appears that four of our provinces are faring better than the others.

Said health minister Dr Joe Phaahla: “Four provinces are within reach to achieve 50% of adult population in a matter of weeks: Western Cape at 48,20% , Free State at 46,88%, Limpopo at 44,93% and Eastern Cape at 45%. If the other provinces can start to pull up we can reach 50% nationally soon”.

Still opting for encouragement over a mandatory approach, Phaahla said: “The message is simple and straightforward: If we all vaccinate we can have a safe and enjoyable festive season unlike what happened in December 2020 and January 2021."

