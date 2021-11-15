Family of teen killed during July unrest calls for justice at hearings

The aunt of slain 17-year-old Sibahle Nguse has called for justice after he was shot dead during the civil unrest which gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

On Monday, Zama Nguse was the first witness to provide oral evidence at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigative hearing into the unrest and looting between July 8 and 19.

Nguse recalled how their informal settlement alongside Khan Road in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, turned into a war zone on the morning of July 12 when her nephew was allegedly shot by armed community members.

Nguse, an unemployed mother of two children aged 12 and nine, said she had been living in the informal settlement since 2003, which is situated 5km from Brookside Mall that was looted and torched during the unrest.

She told the commission that on the morning of July 12 a number of vehicles with Howick registration plates (NR) were seen in the area.