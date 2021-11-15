Kissing and insulting patients, offensive social media barbs and negligence land doctors in hot water

Another case involved a doctor who failed to fulfil his oath of providing healthcare when, during an unprotected strike by workers at the Mapulaneng Hospital in Mpumalanga in November 2019, he closed the gate to the hospital. This prevented patients and medical staff from entering the premises. He pleaded guilty and was fined R5,000 and ordered to attend an ethics programme.

The council also dealt with cases of repeat offenders. These included a dentist who ignored an earlier ruling by the council to suspend him for a year, was rude and insulting to patients and colleagues, and failed to treat patients referred to him between November 2012 and January 2013. The dentist was again slapped with a year's suspension which, however, was suspended for three years on condition he is not found guilty of the same offence again.

In March, the council heard the case of a Pretoria doctor who faced 17 charges of medical aid fraud. He was accused of claiming from medical aids throughout 2019 for services he did not provide to patients.

He was handed a fine of R50,000, but payment of R35,000 was suspended for three years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence. He was also ordered to participate in a programme about fraud.

Another practitioner, also from Pretoria, was found guilty on similar charges and ordered to pay a R100,000 fine.

Yet another incident involving a Pretoria doctor accused of failing to properly obtain the medical history of an asthma patient. The doctor admitted the patient for surgery and failed to monitor his blood pressure during a procedure in May 2012.

The doctor was also accused of failing to remain with the patient until the monitors were connected and failed to respond to the cardiac arrest of the patient timeously. He was alleged to have taken 20 minutes to perform an intubation on the patient. The doctor was fined R70,000, with half the amount being suspended.

A doctor was ordered to undergo training for gynaecology at a public hospital after it was found he failed to administer treatment to a pregnant woman who showed signs of hypertension for three months during her pregnancy.

The council stressed that this was potentially fatal. The gynaecologist was suspended from practising for six months during which he was to undergo training at a public facility.

A similar sanction was handed to a Pretoria doctor who administered unregistered treatment to a patient in January 2016. He was ordered, among other things, to attend a course on clinical practice and ethics for six months.

In August, the council heard the case of a gynaecologist who, in January 2018, failed to adequately assess a pregnant patient, resulting in her delivering a stillborn baby.

He was handed a R70,000 fine and suspended for two years - the sentence was suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of the same offence.

At least two other doctors found themselves before the council for utterances made on social media in May 2021. The council heard they made racially discriminating remarks about religion on social media, offending their colleagues. Both were cautioned and reprimanded.

The council also heard the case of a doctor who assaulted a colleague while on duty. He pleaded guilty and was fined R5,000.

Other cases included doctors who sold “sick notes” to patients, failing to properly keep medical records of patients, and an occupational therapist who practised between 2016 and 2019 without being registered with the council. Her name was removed from the council register.

