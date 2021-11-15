South Africa

Limited access around Durban’s convention centre as trade fair opens

15 November 2021 - 07:12
Law enforcement officers on duty will enforce the law at all times at the Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre for the duration of the event.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) has warned the communities of Durban and surrounding suburbs there will be limited access in areas surrounding the Chief Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) as there will be road closures and parking restrictions.

This is for the Intra-Africa Trade Fair which starts today until November 21.

“Temporary speed fencing and cones will be set up around the ICC for drop off of delegates and accredited persons. Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed into restricted areas in and around the convention centre for the duration of the event. Walnut Road has been closed off from 10pm on November 141,” said NatJOINTS spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said air space over the ICC and areas surrounding it is a no-fly zone for the duration of the event.

“No civilian aircraft or remotely piloted aircraft system are permitted in the restricted airspace,” said Netshiunda.

He said demonstrations are being catered for in designated areas only.

“For this purpose, a speaker's corner has been set up in the grassed area of Bram Fischer Street and Masabalala Yengwa Avenue.”

“We urge those who would like to air their grievances and/or stage protests to do so within the confines of the law. Demonstrators must adhere to lockdown level 1 regulations as the country is still under a state of disaster,” he said.

Netshiunda said police and all law enforcement agencies will continue to apply fundamental policing principles, guided by the constitution.

He said all law enforcement officers on duty will enforce the law at all times and at all places of deployment.

