South Africa

LISTEN | State, academics, researchers and journalists to give testimony about July unrest and looting — SAHRC

Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
15 November 2021 - 13:07
The Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was one of the retail centres targeted and set ablaze by protesters during unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year. File photo.
The Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was one of the retail centres targeted and set ablaze by protesters during unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year. File photo.
Image: Twitter

Day one of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings regarding the unrest and looting in July kicked off on Monday.

The first day of the hearings focused on community representatives from affected communities.

After the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in July, demonstrators took to the streets in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in protests which turned into looting of businesses and unrest that claimed the lives of more than 300 people. The chaos is estimated to have cost businesses billions of rand.

According to the commission, South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) claims amounted to R25bn.

“The unrest accordingly exacerbated, among other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger and food insecurity,” the commission said.

The SAHRC investigation will focus on “the causes of the unrest, of racially motivated attacks and killings following the unrest, causes of the apparent lapses in law enforcement and particularly the police and the role of private security companies in the unrest, social, economic spatial and political factors prevalent in the affected areas and the extent to which these played a role in the unrest,” said commissioner André Gaum, chairperson of the hearing panel.

“The commission has invited members of communities affected, members of the public and members of the business fraternity to make submissions. 

“We have also extended invitations to state role players, including ministers and former ministers in the security cluster,” he said. 

The hearings will continue until December 3 2021.

Listen to the chairperson of the hearing, André Gaum:

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH LIVE | National investigative hearing into July unrest - day 1

In July, unrest broke out and swept through parts of the country, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
News
2 hours ago

Inquiry into causes of July unrest and its aftermath amid policing lapses

An investigative hearing into the unrest and looting which swept across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng between July 8 and 19 begins on Monday, ...
News
7 hours ago

Human Rights Commission to probe violence, looting in KZN and Gauteng

The SAHRC will launch an investigation into the violence that swept across two provinces in July.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...