South Africa

Man arrested after human body parts found in fridge appears in court

Body parts sent to forensic laboratory for identification of victims

15 November 2021 - 16:17
Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested after his partner discovered human body parts at his home in Protea Glen. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The man arrested after human body parts were discovered in a fridge in Soweto, Johannesburg, at the weekend appeared in the Protea Glen magistrate’s court on Monday.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, was arrested after his partner allegedly discovered the body parts at his home in Protea Glen.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said an off-duty police officer living in the area responded to the crime scene.

Police said the suspect is a tenant living in the back room of a house. His partner discovered the body parts after he left to go to the shops on Saturday.

After the discovery, Hlabangwane stabbed himself in an alleged suicide attempt and was admitted to hospital. He has since been discharged and appeared in court, Muridili said.

She said the body parts would be sent to a forensic science laboratory for identification.

The case was postponed to November 22.

TimesLIVE

