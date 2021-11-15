Mchunu promises to fix water problems, including disastrous Giyani project

With a dysfunctional Lepelle Northern Water, an errant contractor, and a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe, Mchunu pledged to finally turn the situation around for the people of Giyani.

He planned to travel to Giyani on Friday where he would meet village chiefs and the people affected by the disastrous project.

The biggest priority is to ensure that the people finally reap the benefits of the Nandoni water project.

“We want to ensure that the pipe from Nandoni down to Giyani gets completed, once and for all, and as soon as possible,” Mchunu said.

An assessment of how much work has been done on the project and how much more still needs to be done will be followed by timelines and budgets being set out.

Water issues in Mahikeng in the North West are also being attended to, he said.

“Even there we apologise for the slow supply of water.” Apparently a pipe had to be replaced to address the issues.

Mchunu said both urban and rural water demands have to be attended to, and no village should be left out.

“We need to put in a new line, like Rand Water is doing [in Gauteng].”

He was referring to Rand Water's huge project, started on Monday and which is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

The project involves upgrading the water system and adding a water pipe leading from the Vaal Dam, which Rand Water says it postponed in 2019 and can no longer wait. Once the job is complete, it is meant to benefit citizens for at least another 20 years.