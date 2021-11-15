'No' to Cape Town's application to be exempt from state wage agreement

The SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) on Monday dismissed an application by the City of Cape Town to be exempted from implementing recent government salary wage hikes.

The city sought exemption from the recently concluded multiyear salary wage agreement, which was concluded on September 15. In particular, it wanted exemption from the clauses which gave employees a 3.5% salary increase with effect from July 1, and one-off payments of R4,000 for workers earning R12,500 or less, and R3,000 for employees earning R12,501 or more.

The city sought exemption for the 2021/22 financial year.

The application was heard on November 5 and the arbitrator passed its ruling on Monday.

In its submission, the city said the wage agreement would cost it an additional R477.5m, and said it could only pay that amount from amounts already allocated to other projects.

The two unions, the Independent Municipal and Allied Workers' Union (Imatu) and SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu), opposed the application.