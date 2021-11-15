Polokwane 'serial killer' tripped up by 'stolen cellphone' abandons bail bid

Alleged serial killer Themba Prince Willards Dube, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women in Polokwane after promising them jobs, abandoned his bail application on Monday.

Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate's court facing seven counts of murder and seven counts of kidnapping.

The court heard on Monday that Dube, a Zimbabwean citizen, was undocumented.

Social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale and minister for women, children and people living with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane attended the hearing and called on the court not to grant the suspect bail.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Dube was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone. An investigation revealed it belonged to a woman who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October.

Dube was initially arrested on November 3 and appeared in court on a charge of robbery and kidnapping.