South Africa

Polokwane 'serial killer' tripped up by 'stolen cellphone' abandons bail bid

15 November 2021 - 15:14
Themba Dube in court on Monday November 15 2021.
Image: Department of social development

Alleged serial killer Themba Prince Willards Dube, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women in Polokwane after promising them jobs, abandoned his bail application on Monday.

Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate's court facing seven counts of murder and seven counts of kidnapping.

The court heard on Monday that Dube, a Zimbabwean citizen, was undocumented.

Social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale and minister for women, children and people living with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane attended the hearing and called on the court not to grant the suspect bail.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Dube was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone. An investigation revealed it belonged to a woman who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October.

Dube was initially arrested on November 3 and appeared in court on a charge of robbery and kidnapping.

“When initial investigations pointed to the possible involvement of a serial killer whose modus operandi was to lure women and promise them employment, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered that a team of investigators led by a senior officer be established to probe the disappearance of women in the Capricorn district,” said Mojapelo.

Rakgoale said some of the victims' families were still in denial.

“Families are in pain. They are unable to accept what is happening. One of the families visited by our social workers is in denial — she is refusing to believe that one of those victims is related to her ... It’s still going to be a very long way in terms of providing psychosocial support but also making them understand and accept,” she said.

“We are also going to talk to the MEC of the department of health ... They should also make psychologists available so they work with our social workers to assist the families.”

The community came out in numbers on Monday as Themba Dube appeared in court.
Image: Department of social development/Witness Tiva

Mojapelo said the seven victims were identified as:

  • Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month;
  • Lesotho national Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, who was reported missing in Polokwane last month;
  • Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego last month;
  • Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing last month from Luthuli Park Extension 9L in Seshego;
  • Andrea Cholo, 25, who was reported kidnapped in Seshego in September;
  • Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national reported missing in Seshego in August;
  • Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in August.

NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case was postponed to January 27 for further investigations. Dube will remain in custody.

TimesLIVE

