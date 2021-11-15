Seven lay charges against 'apostle' accused of sexually molesting poverty-stricken victims

Seven victims have come forward to lay charges against a middle-aged man and his female accomplice who allegedly trafficked and sexually abused vulnerable people from different areas.

Lonwabo Tede, 52 and Vuyolethu Namba, 37, appeared in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court near East London on Monday after their arrest at the weekend.

The two were charged with human trafficking, molestation and forced hard labour.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said they received complaints in September last year about sexual abuse of vulnerable people, allegedly trafficked from different areas.

Mogale said the “apostle” and his female accomplice allegedly lured people from different areas in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape to Tede’s church.

“It is alleged that sick and poverty-stricken women were brought into the church mission house.”

They were promised they would be assisted. “Instead they were sexually assaulted.

“Thus far, seven victims, who are males and females, have come forward to lay charges. These victims came through the church between 2005 and 2020,” Mogale said.

The case was postponed to November 25 for further investigation.

