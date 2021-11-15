South Africa

Suspected serial killer arrested after abducted woman’s phone is found on him

15 November 2021 - 07:55
The suspect is facing rape and murder charges for crimes allegedly committed in and around Polokwane this year. Stock photo.
The suspect is facing rape and murder charges for crimes allegedly committed in and around Polokwane this year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A 34-year-old suspected serial killer and rapist who allegedly pointed out scenes where he dumped seven women’s bodies is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday.

The man is facing charges of kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and robbery.

He was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone. Police said they established through investigations that it belonged to a woman who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month.

“When initial investigations pointed to the possible involvement of a serial killer whose modus operandi was to lure women and promise them employment, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered that a team of investigators led by a senior officer be established to probe the disappearance of women in the Capricorn district,” said police spokesperson  Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said investigations led to the discoveries of seven bodies of women dumped at locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg.

Mojapelo said the seven victims were positively identified by their next of kin as;

  • Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month.
  • Lesotho national Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, who was reported missing in Polokwane in October 2021.
  • Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego last month.
  • Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing last month from Luthuli Park Extension 9L in Seshego.
  • Andrea Cholo, 25, who was reported kidnapped in Seshego in September 2021.
  • Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national who was reported missing in Seshego in August 2021.
  • Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in August 2021.

He said forensic investigations will conclusively determine if the bodies positively match those of the deceased.

Mojapelo said investigations are continuing to determine if the suspect can be linked with other cases.

MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale is expected to attend Monday’s court hearing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

Wanted alleged rapist nabbed in hospital

Police in Limpopo have arrested a wanted alleged rapist after his admission to a hospital.
News
1 week ago

Serial rapist who preyed on job seekers handed five life terms

A serial rapist who lured unsuspecting victims with job promises has been sentenced to five life terms in jail.
News
3 weeks ago

‘I’m ashamed’ — KZN pensioner bears scars of rape by neighbour

A 62-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman who was raped by her neighbour has told the Madadeni regional court how she is still haunted by her ordeal, feels ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...