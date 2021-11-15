WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim payout behind bars

It has been two weeks since the sentencing of SA’s most notorious female serial killer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, and information about her devious criminal deeds continues to surface.

TimesLIVE has learnt that being behind bars did not stop the cop-turned-serial-killer from trying to lodge more insurance claims for her deceased relatives.

According to Sgt Keshi Benneth Mabunda, who was the investigating officer in her case, several months after her arrest Ndlovu began calling for insurance policies from her jail cell, wanting to lodge claims for the death of her younger sister, Runny.

Support award-winning journalism. Subscribe to the Sunday Times>>

However, unlike other relatives who Ndlovu had killed, Runny had fallen ill and died in 2018 after Ndlovu was arrested for trying to kill their other sister, Joyce Ndlovu, and her five children in Bushbuckridge.

Ndlovu was arrested after a police sting operation in which she was recorded telling hitmen to kill Joyce and her children by burning them alive in their house. She had wanted to make it look like an accidental death which would result in her getting a hefty sum from insurance policies.