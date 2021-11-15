WATCH LIVE | John Hlophe court battle with JSC continues

The court battle between the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Western Cape judge president John Hlophe continued on Monday.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct by the JSC last month for a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court, who said he had tried to influence the outcome of cases pending before the apex court regarding corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Hlophe abandoned his urgent interim court bid to prevent his suspension after the JSC said there was no immediate threat that he would be suspended.

In an affidavit ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, JSC secretary Sello Chiloane said President Cyril Ramaphosa could only suspend Hlophe “under the advice of the JSC”, but the commission had not given any such advice.

