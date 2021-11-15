South Africa

WATCH LIVE | National investigative hearing into July unrest - day 1

15 November 2021 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE

In July, unrest and rampant looting broke out and swept through parts of the country, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The impact of the unrest and its associated violent and criminal activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, already significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and further caused huge financial losses to businesses — small, medium and large — some of which will not recover, resulting in wide-scale job losses.

The unrest worsened, among other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger and food insecurity.

Bheki Cele warns looters: You're under surveillance and cops will pounce

The police minister said 304 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and 453 in Gauteng during violent protests and looting.
Politics
4 months ago

Civil unrest: Majority of smaller claims to be paid by month-end

Sasria said it is determined to settle 80% of all claims between R1m and R30m by the end of October.
News
1 month ago

Phoenix monument, peace garden for victims of KZN unrest and riots

A monument and peace garden are to be unveiled in Durban in tribute to those who died during unrest and looting in July.
News
1 month ago

Arena Holdings walks away with 16 accolades in regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards

Arena Holdings recently walked away with several accolades at the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards.
News
3 days ago
