WATCH LIVE | National investigative hearing into July unrest - day 1

In July, unrest and rampant looting broke out and swept through parts of the country, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The impact of the unrest and its associated violent and criminal activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, already significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and further caused huge financial losses to businesses — small, medium and large — some of which will not recover, resulting in wide-scale job losses.

The unrest worsened, among other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger and food insecurity.

